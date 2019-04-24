|
Rebecca "Becky" Mariano Lucero, 71, of Pueblo, CO went to be with the Lord on April 17, 2019. She was preceded in death by her mother, Daisy Flores; siblings, Anthony Cordova, Ted Mariano and Danny Mariano; in-laws, Ben J. Lucero and brother-in-law, Michael Gary Lucero. Becky is survived by her husband of 47 years, David Lucero; son, David Michael Lucero; siblings, Kenny Cordova, Moses Cordova, Mary (Steve) Martinez and Ronny Albo; in-laws, Julia M. Lucero and Karen (Leonard) Lucero; numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, godchildren, extended family and friends. Rosary, 6:00 pm, Thursday, Romero Chapel. Mass of the Resurrection, 10:00 am, Friday, St. Josephs Catholic Church. Internment, Mountain View Cemetery. Special Thanks to Sangre De Cristo Hospice for there love and care for Becky. In Liu of food and flowers donations can be made to Cheerful Hearts Ministry at 951 Harmony Road, Suite 203, Eatonton, GA. 31024.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 24, 2019