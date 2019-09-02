|
Rebecca Scupin
North Augusta, SC—Mrs. Rebecca "Becky" R. Scupin, 76, entered into rest on Sunday, September 1, 2019 at AU Medical Center.
Her funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, September 5, 2019 in the Rowland-Ford Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Dave Vosseller and Rev. Scott Rourk officiating. Interment will follow in Westover Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM.
The Augusta Chronicle - 9/3/2019
