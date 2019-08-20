|
Regina Ashford Mack
Augusta, GA—Mrs. Regina Ashford Mack, wife to Mr. Keven J. Mack entered into rest surrounded by her family at her residence, Saturday, August 17, 2019.
Regina is survived by her husband, Keven J. Mack; children, Kandyce (Carl) Mack A'see, Keven A. Mack; grandchildren, Robert A. McFadden III, Kingston A'see; siblings, Sandra A. Watson, Samuel (Bernice) Ashford, Jr., Ronald Ashford, Sr. and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be 11:00 am, Friday, August 23, 2019, at Tabernacle Baptist Church, 1223 Laney Walker Blvd., with Reverend Dr. Charles Goodman, Jr., officiating. Interment will follow in Hillcrest Memorial Gardens. Mrs. Mack may be view today from 2 to 6 pm, at Kinsey & Walton Funeral Home, 3618 Peach Orchard Road. (706) 790-8858
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Aug. 22, 2019