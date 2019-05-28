Mrs. Regina Sue Plummer Brown, age 72, beloved wife of George H. Brown, entered into rest Sunday, May 26, 2019 at home surrounded by her loved ones. Mrs. Brown was born in Salisbury, NC to the late Coy and Ruth Chapman Plummer. Before her retirement, she worked for Roses Department Store in Retail Management.



Funeral services will be Wednesday at 3:00 P.M. at Thomas L. King Chapel with Pastor Wayne Todd officiating. Burial will be private.



In addition to her parents, Mrs. Brown was also preceded in death by the father of her children, Wayne Pinkston.



In addition to her Husband, Mrs. Brown is also survived by a son Brian W. Pinkston of Augusta; a daughter, Shannon P. Sanchez of Augusta; two brothers, Charles Plummer of Tuberville, SC, and Coy Plummer (Christine) of Hephzibah, GA; three sisters, Pat Smith of Evans, GA, Debbie Branch (Rick) of Goldsboro, NC, and Brenda Thomason of Salisbury, NC; three grandchildren, Thomas, Cristian, and Gabriela; special friends of the family, Caroline Bost, Jake McPherson, and Vicencio Reyes; and numerous nieces and nephews.



The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.



