Mr. Reginald Jerome Johnson
Augusta, GA—Mr. Reginald Jerome Johnson, entered into rest July 2, 2020 at Pruitt Health of Augusta. Graveside services will be held 11 am Sunday, July 5, 2020 at Old Macedonia Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Limuer Myers officiating. Mask and social distancing will be observed.
Mr. Johnson was a 1982 graduate of Lucy C. Laney High School where he played football. He was employed by Eastern Michigan State University. He was a member of Old Macedonia Baptist Church.
Survivors include a daughter, Jalen Johnson; his father, Clarence Johnson, Jr.; his ex-wife and best friend, Valeria Johnson; a brother, Eric (Lorriane) Johnson; a sister, Shirley J. Fielding; uncles, Earl (Rhonda) Johnson, John Louis Daniels, Johnny Daniels, Julius Daniels and Nathaniel Holmes; aunts, Alfleitia (William) Anderson, Margaret Ann Holmes and Mattie Johnson; a host of other relatives and friends. NO PUBLIC VIEWING.
G. L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 614 West Avenue, North Augusta, SC (803) 279-0026.
The Augusta Chronicle - July 4, 2020