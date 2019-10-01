|
|
Reginald Simpkins
Hephzibah, GA—Mr. Reginald Simpkins entered into rest on Friday, September 27, 2019. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Williams Memorial C.M.E. Church with Rev. Dr. Dwayne Crew officiating. Burial will follow at Cedar Grove Cemetery. He is survived by his wife, Tameka V. Simpkins, sons, Nathaniel Carter, Dennis J. Wideman, sister Vivian Simpkins, brothers, Lester Simpkins, David Simpkins, Glenn(Josephine)Holmes, mother in-law, Gloria D. Wideman, special friend, Jay Jenkins and an host of other relatives. The family will recieve friends on Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Williams Funeral Home, 1765 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Augusta, Ga.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Oct. 3, 2019