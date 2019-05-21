Home

Posey Funeral Directors - North Augusta
1307 Georgia Avenue
North Augusta, SC 29841
(803) 278-1181
Reginald Terry Watts


1952 - 2019
Reginald Terry Watts Obituary
Memorial Services for Mr. Reginald T. Watts, 66, who entered into rest May 19, 2019, will be conducted Wednesday morning at 11 o'clock in the Posey Funeral Chapel. Rev. John Meyer officiating.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home this evening from 5 until 7.

Memorials may be made to the SPCA Albrecht Center for Animal Welfare at www.letlovelive.org

Posey Funeral Directors of North Augusta in charge of arrangements (803-278-1181). Visit the registry for additional obituary information at www.PoseyCares.com
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 21, 2019
