Regis Lee Hoops
Augusta, GA—Mr. Regis Lee Hoops, 69, entered into rest on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at his residence.
Graveside services will be held at 11:00 on Friday, August 7, 2020 at Westover Memorial Park with Pastor Scott Harris officiating.
Lee was a charter member of Advent Lutheran Church but had been regularly attending Wesley United Methodist Church. He had retired from Owens Corning after over 30 years of service. He was a member of CSRA Santas and was a preferred customer at the Washington Road Chick Fil A.
He is survived by his children, Katie Randall (Tommy), Christopher Regis Hoops (Donna) and Patrick Henry Hoops, his grandchildren. Annabelle Randall, Taylor Hoops, Cody Costner and Caroline Palmer as well as four great grandchildren. He is also survived by his ex-wife, Brenda Smith Hoops.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to www.curechildhoodcancer.org
. Under donate, please select Catie's fund.
