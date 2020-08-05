1/1
Regis Lee Hoops
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Regis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Regis Lee Hoops
Augusta, GA—Mr. Regis Lee Hoops, 69, entered into rest on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at his residence.
Graveside services will be held at 11:00 on Friday, August 7, 2020 at Westover Memorial Park with Pastor Scott Harris officiating.
Lee was a charter member of Advent Lutheran Church but had been regularly attending Wesley United Methodist Church. He had retired from Owens Corning after over 30 years of service. He was a member of CSRA Santas and was a preferred customer at the Washington Road Chick Fil A.
He is survived by his children, Katie Randall (Tommy), Christopher Regis Hoops (Donna) and Patrick Henry Hoops, his grandchildren. Annabelle Randall, Taylor Hoops, Cody Costner and Caroline Palmer as well as four great grandchildren. He is also survived by his ex-wife, Brenda Smith Hoops.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to www.curechildhoodcancer.org. Under donate, please select Catie's fund.
Please sign the guestbook and send condolences at www.plattsfuneralhome.com.
Platts Funeral Home 339 North Belair Road.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Westover Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Platt's Funeral Home
337 North Belair Road
Evans, GA 30809
(706) 860-6166
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved