Relferd Lanier, Jr.
Warrenville , South Carolina —Mr. Relferd Ronald "Shot" Lanier, Jr., 60, of Warrenville, SC, beloved husband of thirty-seven years to Myra Rogers Lanier, entered into rest on Wednesday, January 29, 2020.
Born in and lifelong resident of Aiken County, SC, he was a son of the late Relferd Ronald Sr. and Lois Ann Preston Lanier. Shot graduated from LBC High School in 1978 and enlisted in the South Carolina National Guard. Staff Sergeant Lanier loved and was proud of the fact that he served his country for twenty years. His career as a Truck Driver, that he dearly loved, spanned for thirty years. Shot was a member of Burnettown First Baptist Church and enjoyed fishing. More than anything however, he enjoyed providing for his family and being with his grandbabies, Paisley Grace, Aubree Madison, Michael Robert Jr., Daliah Naomi and Ezekiel, Nathaniel Lanier. He was so looking forward to the birth of a new grandson in February, Relferd John Lanier.
In addition to his wife, parents and grandchildren, family members include his boys and their spouses, Ronald Relferd, III and Dianne Lanier, Warrenville, SC, Jeffrey Horace and Sarah Lanier, Graniteville, SC and Michael Robert and Anastazia Lanier, New Ellenton, SC and siblings, Joyce Idle Lanier, Warrenville, SC, Debra Lee Miller and her husband, Larry, Gloverville, SC and Jeffrey Todd Lanier, Langley, SC.
The family will greet friends on Sunday, February 2, 2020, from 5 until 8 o'clock at Hatcher Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 3464 Jefferson Davis Highway Graniteville, SC. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Monday, February 3, 2020, at 2 o'clock at Burnettown First Baptist Church, Burnettown, SC. Pastor Rick West will officiate. Shot will be placed in the church at 1 o'clock on Monday. Pallbearers will be James "Dinker" Lanier, Charlie Lanier, Jeffrey Horace Lanier, Michael Robert Lanier, Ron Ennis, David "Hunk" Faircloth and James Tucker. Following the service, Staff Sergeant Lanier will be escorted by the Patriot Guard to Langley Cemetery, Langley, SC.
If so desired, memorials may be made to the () or the . ()
The Augusta Chronicle - 01/31/2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Jan. 31, 2020