Ms. Rena Lamb Jones
Augusta, Georgia—Celebration of Life Service for Ms. Rena Lamb Jones, 79 of 1315 Marks Church Road, Augusta will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at First Mount Moriah Baptist Church in Appling with pastor, Rev. Michael A. Ford, Eulogist and Rev. Dr. Reginald Jones, Presider. Interment: church cemetery. Repast: church fellowship hall. Funeral procession will leave 2246 Birnam Place, Augusta at 12 noon. THOMSON FUNERAL SYSTEM, Thomson.
The Augusta Chronicle - 10/25/2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Oct. 25, 2019