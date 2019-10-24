Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomson Funeral System
505 Gordon St
Thomson, GA 30824
(706) 595-3110
Funeral
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
12:00 PM
2246 Birnam Place
Augusta, GA
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
1:00 PM
First Mount Moriah Baptist Church
Appling, GA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rena Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rena Lamb Jones


1940 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rena Lamb Jones Obituary
Ms. Rena Lamb Jones
Augusta, Georgia—Celebration of Life Service for Ms. Rena Lamb Jones, 79 of 1315 Marks Church Road, Augusta will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at First Mount Moriah Baptist Church in Appling with pastor, Rev. Michael A. Ford, Eulogist and Rev. Dr. Reginald Jones, Presider. Interment: church cemetery. Repast: church fellowship hall. Funeral procession will leave 2246 Birnam Place, Augusta at 12 noon. THOMSON FUNERAL SYSTEM, Thomson.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 10/25/2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Oct. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rena's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now