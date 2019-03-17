|
Funeral Services for Mrs. Rena "Ronnie" Negri Marter, 89, who entered into rest March 15, 2019, will be conducted Thursday afternoon at 2 o'clock from Fairview Presbyterian Church. Dr. Allen Thompson officiating. Interment in Pineview Memorial Gardens.
Mrs. Marter has been a resident of North Augusta for the past 56 years. She was a member of Fairview Presbyterian Church and a dedicated volunteer at University Hospital. Mrs. Marter enjoyed water aerobics, travel and loved spending time at the beach and the lake where she was an avid waterskier even into her 60s. She was preceded in death by her parents, Orazio and Teresa Negri and her husband Walter Marter.
Survivors include three sons, Scott (Lori Lentz) Marter, Chapin, SC, Brian (Patty) Marter, Evans, GA, and Wayne (Margaret) Marter, Columbia, SC; four grandchildren, Brooke Marter, Brian Jacob Marter, Will Marter and Ryan Marter; two sisters, Ada Ferraro and Melba Battin both of Somerset, NJ.
Pallbearers will be the Grandsons.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home Wednesday evening from 5 until 7.
Memorials may be made to Fairview Presbyterian Church, 1101 Carolina Avenue, North Augusta, SC 29841.
Posey Funeral Directors of North Augusta is in charge of arrangements (803-278-1181). Visit the registry at www.PoseyCares.com
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 17, 2019