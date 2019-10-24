|
|
Renee' Sellers
Thomson, GA—Mrs. Lenna Renee' Sellers, 44, entered into rest October 24, 2019.
Renee' was born in Atlanta, GA, but grew up in the Norwood and Thomson area. She was a homemaker, devoted wife, mother, and daughter. Renee' loved animals especially rescued ones and was a woman of profound courage and strength and was a member of Little Brier Creek Baptist Church. Renee' was predeceased by her father, Arthur Burton Taylor.
Survivors include her beloved husband of 20 years, Ron Sellers; daughter, Sydney "Juno" Sellers; mother, Josette Taylor; brother, Thomas Taylor of Florida; and sister, Lynn McKinney of Augusta, GA.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Little Brier Creek Baptist Church with the Rev. Randy Dunaway officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m., Friday, October 25, 2019 at Beggs Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the McDuffie Animal Shelter, 802 Whiteoak Rd., Thomson, GA 30824.
Beggs Funeral Home, 799 Cobbham Rd., Thomson, Georgia is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Renee' Sellers.
