Entered into rest Sunday, May 26, 2019, Shirley Renee Pirtle, 57, wife of the late beloved SP4 David Woodrow Pirtle, US Army.



Renee lived for the Lord as well as for her family. She left this world a much kinder, peaceful, beautiful place than she found it. Renee was a dedicated special education teacher having worked at both Gracewood and Lynndale School and Training Center. She was a loving and devoted mother, daughter, sister, wife, grandmother, aunt, and cousin. Her generous spirit was evident in all that she did. Renee enjoyed spending time outdoors working in her garden, loved animals, and never met a stranger.



Family members include: daughters: Brittany Pirtle, Amber Zollo, and Stanzie Bridges; grandchildren: Annalise Bridges, Sarah Bridges, A.J. Bridges; mother: Helen Pope (Robert); brother: Charles D. Tomlinson Jr. (Dorothy); sister: Patty Hawkins (Robert); special nieces: Ann Leeman (Doug), Kristen Greer (Phil), Kristina Masone; special nephew: Bobby Hawkins (Kelsey); great aunt and her namesake, Shirley Greene; and many other loving family members also survive. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her father: Charles D. Tomlinson, Sr.; sister: Elizabeth "Beth" Hurd; paternal grandparents: Henrietta and Vincent Tomlinson; maternal grandmother: Sybil and George Mock and great nephew: Noah Alexander Leeman.



Funeral services will be held Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. at the chapel of Thomas Poteet & Son with Rev. Tim Minchey officiating. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park.



Memorial contributions may be made to Greenville c/o Augusta Shrine Club, 950 West Faris Rd. Greenville, SC 29605-4277 or The Lynndale School and Training Center, 1490 Eisenhower Drive, Augusta, GA 30904.



The family will receive friends on Saturday from 12:00PM until the time of service at Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484.