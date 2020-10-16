Renee Rowley Schaufler
North Augusta, SC—Mrs. Renee Rowley Schaufler, 57, wife of Michael Schaufler, entered into rest on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at her residence.
The family held a private memorial service for her.
Renee was a faithful Christian and active member of Grace Fellowship. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and an amazing friend. Her faith and her family were her priorities and she will be remembered as an encouragement to everyone she met.
Additional survivors include her mother, Barbara Rowley, of Lake Wylie, SC; her sons, Jacob Schaufler (Summer), Eric Schaufler (Brittany Padgett), Colin Schaufler (Jessica), all of North Augusta, and Aaron Schaufler (Lindsay), of Richmond Hill, GA; her brother, Ray Rowley (Kerry), of Huntsville, AL; her sister, Sarina Roth (Michael), of Braselton, GA; and four grandchildren, Bailey Schaufler, Emma Cate Schaufler, Easton Schaufler, and Alex Schaufler.
The family requests that memorials be made to Grace Fellowship, 507 W. Five Notch Rd., North Augusta, SC 29860.
