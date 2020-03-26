Home

McNeill Funeral Home & Cremation Service
109 Shaw Street
Martinez, GA 30907
706-364-9122
Graveside service
Saturday, Mar. 28, 2020
2:00 PM
Abilene Baptist Church Cemetery
Renee Trent Hughes


1964 - 2020
Renee Trent Hughes Obituary
Renee Trent Hughes
Martinez, Georgia—Renee Trent Hughes, 55, entered into rest March 25, 2020, wife of Shane Hughes.
Renee was born October 3, 1964 in Morristown, TN., moved here in 1968 where she graduated from Evans High School and a cashier for Pot Smokers BBQ in North Augusta. She was a member of Abilene Baptist Church.
Additional survivors include her son Franklin Reeder; daughter Rachel Downs (Joshua); mother and step father Carolyn Lovell Hester (David Hester); father and stepmother A. Harold Trent (Sharon); step brothers Phillip Whitmer (Karen); Lee Whitmer; Douglas Hester: step sister Donna Wilbanks (Darral).
Graveside services will be held on Saturday, March 28, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Abilene Baptist Church Cemetery with Pastor Devin Mitchem officiating. Visitation will be private.
Please visit www.mcneillfuneralhome.com and sign the family's personal guestbook.
McNeill Funeral Home 109 Shaw Street Martinez, Georgia 706.364.9122
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 03/27/2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 27, 2020
