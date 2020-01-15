Home

Williams Funeral Home
2945 Old Tobacco Road
Hephzibah, GA 30815
(706) 792-1003
Renee Byrd
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Williams Funeral Home
2945 Old Tobacco Road
Hephzibah, GA
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
2:00 PM
World Outreach Evangelistic Church
Renee V. Byrd Obituary
Renee V. Byrd
Evans, GA—Mrs. Renee Vetta Byrd entered into rest on Friday, January 10, 2020. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 2 p.m. at World Outreach Evangelistic Church with Minister Corliss Jackson officiating. Burial will be at Mt. Olive Memorial Garden. Survivors are her husband, Byron Byrd; son, Brian Byrd; sisters, Diane White, Debra McClendon; brothers, Michael Mason, Perry (Judith) Mason; and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday from 6 to 8 p.m.
Williams Funeral Home, 2945 Old Tobacco Road, Hephzibah, GA
The Augusta Chronicle - 01/16/2020

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Jan. 16, 2020
