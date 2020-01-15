|
Renee V. Byrd
Evans, GA—Mrs. Renee Vetta Byrd entered into rest on Friday, January 10, 2020. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 2 p.m. at World Outreach Evangelistic Church with Minister Corliss Jackson officiating. Burial will be at Mt. Olive Memorial Garden. Survivors are her husband, Byron Byrd; son, Brian Byrd; sisters, Diane White, Debra McClendon; brothers, Michael Mason, Perry (Judith) Mason; and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday from 6 to 8 p.m.
The Augusta Chronicle - 01/16/2020
