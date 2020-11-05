1/1
Ret. . Eddie Floyd (Sgt) Sherman Jr.
1948 - 2020
Ret. (SGT). Eddie Floyd Sherman Jr.
Hephzibah, GA—Ret. (SGT). Eddie F. Sherman Jr. entered into rest on Monday, November 2, 2020. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Mt. Olive Memorial Garden at 2:00 p.m. He is survived by his wife, Valerie Sherman; son, Dr. Timothy L. (Tisha) Sherman; step-daughter, Dildred Moringlan; step-son, Larry (Dorothy) Parks; brothers, Norman (Jeanette) Sherman, Walter (Phyllis) Sherman, Ronnie Henderson, Ivy (Cora) Henderson ; grandchildren, Jaelyn Sherman, Marquis Sherman, and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.There will be a viewing on Friday from 1-5 p.m. Please adhere to CDC guidelines and wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Williams Funeral Home 2945 Old Tobacco Road. Hephzibah. GA
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 11/06/2020



Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Mt. Olive Memorial Garden
Funeral services provided by
Williams Funeral Home, Inc - Hephzibah
2945 Old Tobacco Road
Hephzibah, GA 30815
(706) 792-1003
