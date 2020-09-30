Ret.. Navy AVCM Samuel William McCain
Augusta, GA— Samuel William McCain, was born on September 23, 1937 in Fairmont, West Virginia to the Reverend Samuel Joseph and Juanita Stewart McCain.. Master Chief Samuel Williams " Sam, Billy or Buck" McCain died peacefully on September 28, 2020 in Augusta, Georgia at the of age of 83.
He was a 1955 graduated of Dunbar High School, and immediately joined the United States Navy where he specialized in aviation technology. He married Effie Lee Montgomery, who he met in Memphis through a mutual friend in 1964.
He began his second career at Nortel Networks where he retired in 2000 as a Director of Sales. He stayed active post retirement by getting back into bowling leagues and playing cards.
He was a dedicated member of Carey Hill Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon, on the Finance Board, Male Chorus, and as a Sunday school teacher.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Effie McCain, his siblings, Florine McCain, Rosa Bryant, Albert McCain, and a niece, Anita Williams.
Samuel is survived by a daughter, Rochelle Morrow, grandchildren, Tiffany Lum and Ashely Morrow; siblings Leonard McCain, Nathan McCain (Valerie), Robert McCain (Merri), Kathleen Daniels (Robert), John McCain; godson Jalen Simpkins and a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, cousins and friends.
In lieu of flowers, donation maybe made to the Carey Hill Baptist Church Educational Fund. You can make donation at www.careyhillchurch.org/donate/
and specify in the comments "education foundation."
The family has created a website where you can share your memories, photos and videos, We invite you to go to the site to learn more about the life of Sam McCain and what he meant to others. That site can be accessed at www,samuelmccain.com.
Graveside services will be held 11 am Saturday, October 3, 2020 in Carey Hill Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Brandon L. Dotson officiating. Mask and social distancing will be observed.
Viewing will be held from 2-6 pm Friday at the funeral home.
G. L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 614 West Avenue, North Augusta, SC (803) 279-0026.
.
The Augusta Chronicle - October 1, 2020