Ret. SMA Edison Grant
Augusta, GA—Ret. SMA Edison Grant, of Glenn Hills Circle, entered into rest July 24, 2019. Funeral services will be held 11 am Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at Mount Calvary Baptist Church with the Rev. Dr. Clyde Hill, Sr., officiating. The remains will lie in state in the church at 10 am. Interment will be in Mount Olive Memorial Gardens.
Ret. SNA Grant, a native of McIntosh County was a graduate of Todd Grant High School. He received a Bachelor's Degree from Columbia College, Columbia, Missouri. He retired from the United States Army.
Survivors include his wife, Brady Hill Grant; three daughters, Sharon Carter, Dr. Najma Hunter and a devoted daughter, Mica Hunter; a son, Edward Grant; five sisters, Miriam Sumner, Jimmielee Eunice,Roberta Singleton, Margaret (Charles) Coffey and Barbara (Regi) Alston; two brothers, Carver Grant and Winston (Mae) Grant; sisters-in-law, Maggie Hill, Mae Grant, Cynthia Hill; brothers-in-law, Robert Cooper and Timothy Smith; five grandchildren, eleven great grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends; Friends may visit the residence.The family will received from 6-7 pm Tuesday at the funeral home.
The Augusta Chronicle - July 28, 2019 and July 30, 2019

Published in The Augusta Chronicle from July 28 to July 30, 2019
