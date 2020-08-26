Retd. MACS Andrew Vinson, Jr.
Augusta, GA—
Ret. MACS Andrew Vinson, Jr., entered into rest August 22, 2020. Graveside services will be held 11 am Friday, August 28, 2020 at Pine Grove Baptist Church of which the Rev. David Mathews pastor and the Rev. Teresa Jennings eulogist. Mask and social distancing will be observed .Ret. MACS Vinson, a native of Aiken County was a graduate of Jefferson High School. He was United States Navy retiree. He was baptized at Pine Grove Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife, Margaret Price Vinson; eight children, two sisters, Mary Ann Schoultz and Mahalia (Louie) Cryts; three brothers, Melvin (Sherrel) Vinson, Albert Vinson and Roosevelt Vinson; seventeen grandchildren, seven great grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends.Viewing will be held from 3-6 pm Thursday at the funeral home.
G. L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 614 West Avenue, North Augusta, SC (803) 279-0026.
The Augusta Chronicle - August 27, 2020