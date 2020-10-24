Retired MSG James E. Boner, Jr.
Augusta, GA—Retired MSG James E. Boner, Jr, was called home on the evening of September 29, 2020 @ 7:04pm.
Funeral services were held in Atlatna, GA.
Jim was born on August 2, 1941 in Cincinnati, Ohio to the proud parents of Maggie and James E. Boner, Sr (both deceased). Jim was awarded the National Defense Service Medal/Vietnam Service medal (4 Campaigns) //Vietnam Campaign Medal /Vietnam Cross of Gallantry w/Palm//2 O/S Bars//Bronze Star Medal /Army Commendation Medal /Army Service Ribbon /NCO Professional Development Ribbon (4)/Good Conduct Medal (9th Award) //Meritorious Service Medal (2 OLC) /Marksman (Rifle)
Left to celebrate his life are, Parents James E. Boner, Sr. (deceased), Maggie and John Ames (deceased), Frances and Julius Dennis (deceased) Loving wife, Louise Boner of 58 yrs, 6 children; Terrance D. Blye (deceased), Bonita Boner, Antonio and Giulliette Boner, Angela Barnes, George Barnes; 9 grandchildren, Nikki Boner, Chase Matthews, Marquis and Michelle Boner, Chantal Boner, Ciara Boner, Dominique Harris, Tyrese Harris, Ireal Barnes, Angelia Boner and Allana Boner; 7 brothers, Charles (deceased), Herbert, Lavelle and Robert Boner, Robert Reid, Donald Coleman (deceased), Freddie Dilworth (deceased) : 6 sisters Yvonne Boner, Linda Boner, Gloria Boner, Dorothy Reid, Laverne Coleman (deceased) Irene Dilworth; 1 living aunt, Letitia Floyd of Cincinnati, Ohio; 5 great grands, a host of cousins, nieces and nephews, friends and church families from all over the world.
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors, 2502 Richmond Hill Road, Augusta, GA, 30906. www.chanceandhydrick.com
