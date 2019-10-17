Home

Kinsey & Walton Funeral Home
3618 Peach Orchard Road
Augusta, GA 30906
(706) 790-8858
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Keysville Baptist Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Keysville Baptist Church
3948 Deans Bridge Road
Hephzibah, GA
View Map
Reuben Lamont Smith

Reuben Lamont Smith Obituary
Reuben Lamont Smith
Hephzibah, GA—Reuben Lamont Smith, son of Reverend Richard E. Smith and Mrs. Jose N. Smith; entered into rest Monday, October 14th, at his residence.
Funeral services will be 11:00 am, Saturday, October 19, 2019 at, Keysville Baptist Church, 3948 Deans Bridge Road, Hephzibah, with Apostle J.V. Porter, officiating. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Memorial Park. The family will receive friends, Friday from 6 to 8 pm, at Keysville Baptist Church.
Kinsey & Walton Funeral Home, 3618 Peach Orchard Road. (706) 790-8858
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits

logo

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Oct. 18, 2019
