Reuben Lamont Smith
Hephzibah, GA—Reuben Lamont Smith, son of Reverend Richard E. Smith and Mrs. Jose N. Smith; entered into rest Monday, October 14th, at his residence.
Funeral services will be 11:00 am, Saturday, October 19, 2019 at, Keysville Baptist Church, 3948 Deans Bridge Road, Hephzibah, with Apostle J.V. Porter, officiating. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Memorial Park. The family will receive friends, Friday from 6 to 8 pm, at Keysville Baptist Church.
Kinsey & Walton Funeral Home, 3618 Peach Orchard Road. (706) 790-8858
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Oct. 18, 2019