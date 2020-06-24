Reuben Walker Jr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Reuben's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mr. Reuben Walker Jr.
Augusta, GA—Mr. Reuben Walker, Jr., entered into rest Friday, June 19, 2020 at the Georgia War Veterans Nursing Home. A private graveside service will be held on Friday, June 26, at Hillcrest Memorial Park, with Rev. Mark S. Pierson, Eulogist. Viewing will be held on Friday, June 26, from 11 to 2 pm. He was a Korean War Veteran and retiree of Eisenhower Army Medical Center. Survivors are a loving wife, Evelyn Oliphant Walker; three daughters, Asheria Williams, Atlanta, GA, Jan (Early) Reese, Hartford, CT, Tammy (Clinton) McCladdie, Evans, GA; one godson, Arthur Stone; eight grandchildren, and a host of great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends.
Williams Funeral Home, 2945 Old Tobacco Road, Hephzibah, GA 30815
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Viewing
11:00 - 02:00 PM
Williams Funeral Home, Inc - Hephzibah
Send Flowers
JUN
26
Graveside service
Hillcrest Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Williams Funeral Home, Inc - Hephzibah
2945 Old Tobacco Road
Hephzibah, GA 30815
(706) 792-1003
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved