Mr. Reuben Walker Jr.
Augusta, GA—Mr. Reuben Walker, Jr., entered into rest Friday, June 19, 2020 at the Georgia War Veterans Nursing Home. A private graveside service will be held on Friday, June 26, at Hillcrest Memorial Park, with Rev. Mark S. Pierson, Eulogist. Viewing will be held on Friday, June 26, from 11 to 2 pm. He was a Korean War Veteran and retiree of Eisenhower Army Medical Center. Survivors are a loving wife, Evelyn Oliphant Walker; three daughters, Asheria Williams, Atlanta, GA, Jan (Early) Reese, Hartford, CT, Tammy (Clinton) McCladdie, Evans, GA; one godson, Arthur Stone; eight grandchildren, and a host of great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends.
Williams Funeral Home, 2945 Old Tobacco Road, Hephzibah, GA 30815
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.