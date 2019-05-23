|
Reynolds Gracy Jarvis, MD, son of the late Jack Reynolds Jarvis and Mary Irene Gracy, died on May 21, 2019 after a long battle with ALS.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, May 25,2019 at the Church of the Good Shepherd with Rev. Robert D. Fain and Rev. Lynn Prather officiating. Interment to follow at Westover Memorial Park.
Reynolds was born on October 7, 1950 in Birmingham, Alabama. His family moved to Atlanta in 1961. He graduated from the University of the South (Sewanee) in 1972 and from the Medical College of Georgia in 1976. Reynolds retired from Augusta University, Department of Internal Medicine and Geriatrics in 2018.
Reynolds is survived by his wife, Kathryn Kristensen Jarvis; his brother, William Jackson Jarvis; his sister-in-law, Sandra K. Hill; and by several nieces and nephews.
If so desired, please donate to the CSRA Humane Society, the Church of the Good Shepherd, or a .
