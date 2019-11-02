|
Rhonda Culpepper
North Augusta, SC—Memorial Services to celebrate the life of Rhonda Culpepper, 60, who entered into rest October 27, 2019, will be conducted Friday afternoon at 2 o'clock in the Posey Funeral Chapel. Rev. Chip Hembree officiating.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home Thursday evening from 6 until 8.
Memorials may be made to Dana's Room, c/o Immanuel Baptist Church, 615 Old Edgefield Road, North Augusta, SC 29841.
Posey Funeral Directors of North Augusta is in charge of arrangements (803-278-1181). For complete obituary and registry, please visit www.PoseyCares.com
The Augusta Chronicle - 11/03/2019
