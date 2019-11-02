Home

Rhonda Culpepper


1959 - 2019
Rhonda Culpepper Obituary
Rhonda Culpepper
North Augusta, SC—Memorial Services to celebrate the life of Rhonda Culpepper, 60, who entered into rest October 27, 2019, will be conducted Friday afternoon at 2 o'clock in the Posey Funeral Chapel. Rev. Chip Hembree officiating.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home Thursday evening from 6 until 8.
Memorials may be made to Dana's Room, c/o Immanuel Baptist Church, 615 Old Edgefield Road, North Augusta, SC 29841.
Posey Funeral Directors of North Augusta is in charge of arrangements (803-278-1181). For complete obituary and registry, please visit www.PoseyCares.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 11/03/2019

logo

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Nov. 3, 2019
