Rhonda Gayle Sistare
Augusta, GA—Rhonda Gayle Sistare, 79, entered into rest on Saturday, November 7, 2020.
Mrs. Sistare enjoyed reading, watching the news, Crossword puzzles and traveling. She worked at the Augusta Chronicle for 3 years in the records department. She then worked at Hephzibah Elementary School for 28.5 years as a teacher's assistant.
Mrs. Sistare is preceded in death by her loving husband, James Henry Sistare Jr., father, Luther Joseph Honeycutt; mother, Ilah Venita Oliveri; step-father, Joseph Oliveri; and son-in-law, Roland A. Harkins. Survivors include her children, Lisa Gayle Sistare-Harkins (Tony) and Joseph N. Sistare (Yolanda); siblings, Sharman Spence (Tom) and Joanne Singleton (Mo); and grandchildren, Taylor Sistare and Michael Sistare.
Interment will be held privately at a later date.
The Augusta Chronicle - 11/9/2020