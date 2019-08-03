|
|
Rhonda Kent
Harlem, Georgia—Rhonda Newman Kent, 73, entered into rest Thursday, August 1, 2019, wife of Anthony Martin Kent.
Rhonda was born in Pittsburgh, PA., on August 30, 1945, she was Jewish, and her and her husband were foster Parents for many years.
Additional survivors include her sons, Eugene Harris (Theresa); Nicholas Kent; Dillion Kent; daughters, Dawn Kuti (Joe); Corry Davis (Charles); Alyssa, Emily and Havan Kent; sister, Sema Bogdan (Bob); ten grandchildren and nine great grandchildren and a host of other family members. She is preceded in death by her parents, Morris and Libby Newman, son Brian Harris and sister, Myrna Hagan.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, August 30, 2019 at McNeill Funeral Home from 4:00-6:00 pm.
McNeill Funeral Home 109 Shaw Street Martinez, Georgia 706.364.9122
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Aug. 4, 2019