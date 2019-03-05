Home

Rhonda Louise Marshall


1954 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Rhonda Louise Marshall Obituary
The Celebration of Life Service for Ms. Rhonda Louise Marshall, 64, a native of Thomson, a resident of Hephzibah will be held on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at 12:00 noon at the Good Shepherd B/C, Augusta with pastor, Rev. Clarence Moore, Eulogist and Rev. Oscar W. Brown, Presider. Interment: Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery, Augusta. Repast:

Good Shepherd B/C Family Life Center. The funeral procession will leave the residence, 4306 Creekview Drive, Hephzibah at 11:15 a.m. for the service. Viewing: Tuesday, (03/05/19) from 12-7 p.m. at funeral home. The body will lie in state from 11 a.m. -12 noon at church for additional viewing.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 5, 2019
