The Celebration of Life Service for Ms. Rhonda Louise Marshall, 64, a native of Thomson, a resident of Hephzibah will be held on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at 12:00 noon at the Good Shepherd B/C, Augusta with pastor, Rev. Clarence Moore, Eulogist and Rev. Oscar W. Brown, Presider. Interment: Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery, Augusta. Repast:
Good Shepherd B/C Family Life Center. The funeral procession will leave the residence, 4306 Creekview Drive, Hephzibah at 11:15 a.m. for the service. Viewing: Tuesday, (03/05/19) from 12-7 p.m. at funeral home. The body will lie in state from 11 a.m. -12 noon at church for additional viewing.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 5, 2019