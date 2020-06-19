Rhonda Riddle Fowler
Aiken, SC—Rhonda Riddle Fowler, 60, of Aiken, SC, loving wife of Steve Fowler entered into eternal rest Tuesday, June 11, 2020.
Rhonda was born June 23, 1959 in Lanett, Alabama, daughter of the late Robert Neil Riddle, Sr. and the late Jo Ann Lankford Riddle. She will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, sister, spouse and friend.
She is survived by her husband: Steve Fowler; children: Daniel Yarborough (Caroline), Brandy Mohler, Stephen Calvin Fowler, and Brittany Fowler; grandchildren: Kimber Mohler (Brandy), Isabella Yarborough, Kennedy Yarborough, Henley Yarborough (Daniel), Blayton Pitts (Brittany), Olivia Fowler (Stephen); and brother: Robert Neil Riddle, Jr. (Kristi).
The family will receive friends for a memorial/celebration of life service on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 in the chapel of Thomas Poteet & Sons at 1:00 P.M. In consideration of the health of all, please take caution in your health and health of others, as this is not a private. The family encourages everyone to visit Rhonda's Tribute page and sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com and/or www.augustachronical.com
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations in honor of Rhonda Fowler be made to Saint Jude Children's Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 https://www.stjude.org/donate/pm.html?frequency_selected=0&sc_icid=top-donate-once
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484.
The Augusta Chronicle - 06/21/2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.