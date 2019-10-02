|
|
Ricardo Rios Sr.
Augusta, Georgia—Ricardo "Rick" Rios, Sr, 76, went home to our Heavenly Father on September 27, 2019. Rick
was a proud Vietnam War Veteran, devoted Christian, retired automotive technician, and
enjoyed fishing.
He was preceded in death by his father, Domingo Rios, Sr.; mother, Jesusita Polendo-Rios;
three brothers, Adolpho, David, and Carlos; and one sister, Rosa Ponce. He is survived by his
wife Pat; two children, Richard, Jr. (April) and Lori; seven grandchildren, JC, Brandi, Tyler,
Brandon, Chloe, Caleb, and Lyric; and one great-grandchild, Joel. He is also survived by his
brother Domingo Rios, Jr. (Socorro), and his sisters, Malena Flores and Anita Gonzalez
(Wilfredo).
The family will be receiving visitors at the Poteet Funeral Home on Peach Orchard Road on
Thursday, October 3rd from 6-8pm. The funeral will be held at Poteet on Friday, October 4th at
10am, followed by a graveside service at Sunset Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, the family
asks for donations to the .
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 10-2-19
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Oct. 3, 2019