Platt's Funeral Home
337 North Belair Road
Evans, GA 30809
(706) 860-6166
Richard "Rick" Adams Jr.


1971 - 2019
Richard "Rick" Adams Jr. Obituary
Rick Adams, age 47, passed away Sunday, April 28, 2019 due to injuries sustained in an automobile accident.

Rick was born in Erie, Pennsylvania to the late Richard Eugene Adams, Sr. and Jeanne Adams. He retired from the United States Army after serving in numerous conflicts. Rick enjoyed riding his motorcycle and served as President of the Hard Heads "88" MC.

He is survived by his sister, Kim Kantola of Evans; nephew, Joshua Ferl (Jessica) of Evans; and niece, Kristen Bartone (Shawn) of Corry, Pennsylvania. He was loved and adored as "Uncle Ricky" by his grand nephews and grand nieces, Christopher, Connor, Camryn, Aubrey Kay, Lincoln. Donavan, and Bayly.

Services will be held at a later date in Pennsylvania.

Rick was a devoted member of the VFW, and the family asks that memorials be directed to your local VFW post.

Please sign the guestbook and send condolences at,

www.plattsfuneralhome.com

PLATT'S FUNERAL HOME

337 North Belair Road Evans

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 30, 2019
