Richard Allen Kremin
Appling, Georgia—Richard Allen Kremin passed away on January 15, 2020 at Eisenhower Hospital due to complications after a long bout with prostate cancer. Richard was born on November 19, 1932 in Marshall, MN to Harry and Anna Kremin. Richard was the eldest of 4 children (sisters Shirley and Dorothy, brother Frank).
After attending college and seminary, Richard joined the United States Navy as an officer. Richard married Judith Louise Bennett on December 26, 1959. This past December marked their 60th wedding anniversary. Richard served tours of duty all over the world including Vietnam, Germany, and many duties based in the United States. Richard obtained a Master's degree in International Relations and Doctorate of Education degrees while he was in the Navy. He was the commanding officer of the destroyer escort USS Kretchmer in the late 1960s and also was the Naval Liaison Officer to the German Armed Forces staff where he taught courses in German to students from 25 different countries in the mid-1970s.
Richard retired from the Navy in 1979 as a Commander and immediately began his second career, where he taught many subjects at Aquinas High School in Augusta Georgia including Religion, German, and Latin. At Aquinas, Richard started the soccer program and coached the soccer and cross country teams for many years. Richard retired again in 2015 after 35 years at Aquinas.
Richard and Judith had 4 children, Allen, Teresa, Kathryn, and Margaret. Richard is survived by his wife Judith Louise Kremin, his daughters Margaret Kremin Becsi and Kathryn Ann Nagy, grandchildren Joel Carlisle Becsi, Boone Elizabeth Halbig, Tess Amelia Becsi, and Laszlo Nagy.
In lieu of Flowers the family would prefer donations to Aquinas High School Silent Shamrock Fund. The funeral service will be 10 a.m. Thursday, January 23, 2020 at the Queen of Angels Catholic Church with Father Stephen Lyness as celebrant. A memorial mass will be celebrated at Aquinas at a later date.
Beggs Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 799 Cobbham Rd., Thomson, GA is honored to serve the family of Mr. Richard Allen Kremin.
The Augusta Chronicle - 01/21/2020
