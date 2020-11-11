1/1
Richard Allen Ross
Mr. Richard Allen Ross
Augusta, GA—Mr. Richard Allen Ross, entered into rest November 3, 2020 at Doctors Hospital. Graveside services will be held 12 pm Saturday, November 14, 2020 in Young Macedonia Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Allen Transou officiating. Mask and social distancing will be observed.
Mr. Ross, a native of Richmond County attended Glenn Hills High School. He was employed by the Ramada Inn. He was a member of Young Macedonia Baptist Church.
Survivors include four brothers, George Perry Ross, Jr., (Sabrina), Joseph Bernard Ross, John H. Ross and Gregory Ross, Sr., four sisters, Helen Ross Evans, Marion Fedrick (Horace), Barbara Ross and TaSanya Ross; a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing will beheld from 2-6 pm Friday at the funeral home.
G. L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 614 West Avenue, North Augusta, SC (803) 279-0026.
The Augusta Chronicle - November 12, 2020



Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2020.
