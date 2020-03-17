|
|
Richard Amundson
Augusta, GA—Richard Amundson died peacefully in his sleep after a long illness on Sunday, March 15, 2020.
Richard was born on January 10, 1931 in Decorah, Iowa to Ruth Amundson. He received a business administration degree in South Dakota and was employed for over 30 years with the Federal Government at the Department of Housing and Urban Development.
Richard leaves behind his wife of 44 years, Margaret (Hubele) Amundson and two step children, Rebecca Whipple (Terry) and Robert Hubele.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at 10:00 am at Westover Memorial Park with Rev. Dr. Danny Barton officiating.
