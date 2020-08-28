Richard B. Justice
North Augusta, SC—Richard Burt Justice, 59, of North Augusta died on Thursday, July 27th, 2020, of complications from the Coronavirus.
A native of Augusta, Richard was an actor, director, arts ambassador, arts educator, and entertainment promoter. He was born on April 2, 1961 and graduated from George P. Butler High School, later attending Augusta College. Richard began acting and directing at a young age with the Augusta Players Youth Theatre. After several years living and working in New Orleans, he returned to Augusta where he became well known for his work with the Players, the Fort Gordon Dinner Theatre, and the Augusta Ballet. He helped revitalize the Players, was a founder of Le Chat Noir theatre, and created and ran his own theatre school, Mind's Eye Academy. He joined the board of Augusta Pride in 2013. At Augusta Pride, he conceived the President's Soirée and Beats on Broad events that have been so integral to the organization's success. As Pride's entertainment director, he booked talent and helped plan promotion. Richard was a prominent local human rights and AIDS awareness activist beginning in the 1990's. In recent years, Richard had managed and promoted the re-opening of the landmark Capri Lounge, and directed at the Riverfront Theatre Company in North Augusta.
Richard had great impact on his community and will be widely missed. As a director and teacher he was able to focus completely on the actor and guide movement and emotion with unique clarity. As an activist he displayed passion and moral clarity. As a friend he conveyed confidence and love that was empowering and helpful to the scores of people who admired and loved him.
He was predeceased by his parents, Jesse Birt "Pete" and Nellie Grace Jordan Justice of Augusta. He is survived by his husband of 25 years, Terence Leegan of North Augusta, four siblings: Debbie Ford of Evans, Dottie (Roger) Jenkins of Augusta, Steve (Susan) Justice, and David Justice of Hepzibah. Additional survivors include a special niece, Tara (Mike) Ford Romes of Grovetown, and nephew, Matt Justice of Augusta, along with many other nieces, nephews and legions of friends.
A memorial service will be held when we can safely get together to mourn this sweet man. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Augusta Pride or the charity of your choice
.
