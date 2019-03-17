Home

More Obituaries for Richard Sprow
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard C. Sprow

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Richard C. Sprow Obituary
Richard C. Sprow, 97, of Evans, Georgia, passed away Friday, March 8, 2019 at Madison Heights following several weeks of declining health.

Born in Lackawanna, New York, he was the son of the late John and Helen Eagan Sprow. He was preceded in death by his siblings, Franklin, Florence and John and a grandson, Aaron Rogers. He served in the Marine Corps in WWII and subsequently attended Marshall College where he met his future wife, Kathleen Cline Sprow. They married in 1949 and moved to Buffalo, New York. Following a long career with A&P, he bought and operated his own grocery store. After 35 years in Buffalo, Richard and Kathleen enjoyed several years on the road in a RV before moving to western North Carolina in 1989. During his retirement he remained active as a volunteer with Habitat for Humanity, where he helped build over 100 houses. Throughout, he remained a life long fan of the Buffalo Bills. Following his wife's death in March 2013, he moved to Evans.

Survivors include six children; Gregory B. Sprow of Oakton, VA., Steven C. Sprow of Sacramento, CA., Patrick E. Sprow of Evans, GA., Charleen F. Rogers of Tucson, AZ., Terrence G. Sprow of Buffalo, NY., and Kevin E. of Buffalo, NY., as well as five grandchildren; Brian, Kyle, Kathleen, Stefanie and Teresa, and a number of nieces and nephews.

No local service is planned. Memorial donations may be made to Habitat for Humanity at www.habitat.org.

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 17, 2019
