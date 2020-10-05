1/
Richard D. Schadle
1944 - 2020
{ "" }
Augusta, Georgia—Richard D. Schadle, 75, Entered into rest October 3rd, 2020, following a motorcycle accident, husband of the late Sigrid Schausten Schadle. Richard was a native of Bakersfield California, he moved to Augusta in 1977. He retired from the United States Army as a SFC. and was a Baptist. Survivors include sons Richard William and Michael Shausten (Bridget), daughter Sharon Ouzts (Bryan), sister Myrna Treywick, 14 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren, and best friend Zach Murray.
A memorial service will be held Wednesday, October 7th, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Stevens Creek Church.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to, Angel Food Pantry at www.columbiasc.va.gov
McNeill Funeral Home 109 Shaw St. Martinez, Georgia 706.364.9122
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 10/06/2020

Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
