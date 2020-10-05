Richard D. Schadle
Augusta, Georgia—Richard D. Schadle, 75, Entered into rest October 3rd, 2020, following a motorcycle accident, husband of the late Sigrid Schausten Schadle. Richard was a native of Bakersfield California, he moved to Augusta in 1977. He retired from the United States Army as a SFC. and was a Baptist. Survivors include sons Richard William and Michael Shausten (Bridget), daughter Sharon Ouzts (Bryan), sister Myrna Treywick, 14 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren, and best friend Zach Murray.
A memorial service will be held Wednesday, October 7th, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Stevens Creek Church.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to, Angel Food Pantry at www.columbiasc.va.gov
McNeill Funeral Home 109 Shaw St. Martinez, Georgia 706.364.9122
