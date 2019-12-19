Home

Beggs Funeral Home
799 Cobbham Road NE
Thomson, GA 30824
(706) 595-4100
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
1:00 PM
Gehlbach and Royse Funeral Home,
Corydon, IN
View Map
Richard D. Tuchscherer


1928 - 2019
Richard D. Tuchscherer Obituary
Richard D. Tuchscherer
Harlem, GA—Mr. Richard D. Tuchscherer LCDR, USN, Ret., 91, entered into rest December 17, 2019.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Gehlbach and Royse Funeral Home, Corydon, IN. Interment with full military honors will follow in St. Peter's Lutheran Church Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m., at the funeral home prior to the service.
Beggs Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 799 Cobbham Rd., Thomson, Georgia is honored to serve the family of Mr. Richard D. Tuchscherer.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 12/20/2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Dec. 20, 2019
