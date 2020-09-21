Richard E. Hogue
Grovetown, Georgia—CW4 Ret. Richard E. Hogue, US Army, age 87, husband of 63 years to Margaret A. Hogue, entered into rest on Sunday, September 20, 2020.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at Starling Funeral Home with the Rev. Polly Davis officiating with Military Honors.
Mr. Hogue was born in Laramie, Wyoming to the late Harry and Billie Shacklett. After the death of his mother at a very young age, he went to live with his Uncle Leroy and Aunt Dottie and grandmother Hattie Hinds. He retired from the US Army after 32 years of service. He proudly served his Country in the Korean War and two tours in Vietnam and was the recipient of numerous military awards. He received his Doctorate of Theology along with a Master Degree in Psychology and Sociology. He was a 32nd Degree Mason and a member of the Independent Order of Odd Fellows.
Left to cherish his memory are, his wife, Margaret A. Hogue; his two sons, Richard William Hogue (Yu) and Michael Gene Hogue (Pamela Joy); four grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday morning from 10:00 AM until time of service.
Due to the current COVID-19 regulations, our staff is committed to taking care of our guests and families that we serve. We ask all guests and family members attending the services to practice social distancing and if medically able, wear a mask.
