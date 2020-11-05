Richard E.
Watson, Jr.
Augusta, Georgia—Richard E. "Rick" Watson, Jr., passed away at his home on October 26, 2020, in Augusta.
He is survived by his son, Joseph C. Watson; daughter, Emily R. Watson; ex-wife, Becky Watson; two sisters, Anne Fischer and Jane Watson.
Rick is predeceased by his parents, Richard and Margaret Watson and his sister, Margaret Watson.
Rick earned his MBA from Kennesaw State University and BBA from Georgia State University. He graduated high school from the Academy of Richmond County where he played basketball, tennis and formed lifelong friendships. He was a musician who played the guitar like no other. He was an athlete and a man with a great deal of intellect and wit.
As a child Rick wanted to be an aircraft pilot, but due to his lack of 20/20 vision, he shifted from that passion to a career in the airline industry. Nonetheless, he shared his dream with his son and spent time with him watching airshows and the NASA channel. He loved watching movies from Apollo 13 (100 times) to Austin Powers. He had a unique sense of humor that resonated with many who crossed his path. He was naturally talented in many ways, one being in the kitchen, where he and his daughter Emily spent time going over the cooking basics and sharing many laughs. He was loved by so many and will be greatly missed.
Donations in Rick's memory may be made to the www.musiciansfoundation.org
or to the www.heartfoundation.org
.
A memorial service will be held at 1:00pm, Saturday, November 7 at the graveside, Hillcrest Memorial Park, 2700 Deans Bridge Road, Augusta.
Please wear masks and practice Social Distancing.
Fly High Rick!
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 11/06/2020