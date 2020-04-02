Home

Graveside service
Saturday, Apr. 4, 2020
1:00 PM
Mount Olive Gardens Cemetery
3666 Deans Bridge Road
Augusta, GA
1953 - 2020
Richard Ernest Few Jr. Obituary
Mr. Richard Ernest Few, Jr.
Augusta, Ga—Mr. Richard Ernest Few, Jr, age 66, entered into eternal rest on March 27, 2020. Graveside Services will be held Saturday, April 4, 2020, 1:00 p.m. at Mount Olive Gardens Cemetery, 3666 Deans Bridge Road, Augusta, Georgia. He is survived by wife, Ollie Few, sons, Evans Bernard Walton, Damien Murray, Jerome Few, Richard E. Few, III, Maurice (Ashley) Few, daughter, Richelle Few, brother, Rev. Johnny Few, sisters, Mary (Charlie) Killebrew, Sarah Few, Barbara Few, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family, adopted family and friends.
His loving and devoted family will cherish his memories.
The Augusta Chronicle - 4/3/2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 3, 2020
