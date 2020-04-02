|
Mr. Richard Ernest Few, Jr.
Augusta, Ga—Mr. Richard Ernest Few, Jr, age 66, entered into eternal rest on March 27, 2020. Graveside Services will be held Saturday, April 4, 2020, 1:00 p.m. at Mount Olive Gardens Cemetery, 3666 Deans Bridge Road, Augusta, Georgia. He is survived by wife, Ollie Few, sons, Evans Bernard Walton, Damien Murray, Jerome Few, Richard E. Few, III, Maurice (Ashley) Few, daughter, Richelle Few, brother, Rev. Johnny Few, sisters, Mary (Charlie) Killebrew, Sarah Few, Barbara Few, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family, adopted family and friends.
His loving and devoted family will cherish his memories.
