Richard F. Niven, Sr.
Augusta, GA—Richard F Niven, Sr, 90, husband of Helen I. Niven, entered into rest Monday, March 9, 2020, at Westwood Extended Care.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, March 12, 2020, at 3:00 PM from the chapel of Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors.
The family will receive friends from 2:00 PM until the hour of service at the funeral home.
The Augusta Chronicle - 03/11/2020
