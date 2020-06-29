Richard Felder
Evans, GA—Richard Felder, age 72 entered into rest on Sunday, June 28, 2020 at his residence following an extended battle with Mesothelioma.
The family will receive friends from 5:30-7:30 P.M. Wednesday at Platt's Funeral Home Belair Road.
www.plattsfuneralhome.com
Platt's Funeral Home
337 North Belair Road
The Augusta Chronicle - 06/30/2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.