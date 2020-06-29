Richard Felder
1947 - 2020
Richard Felder
Evans, GA—Richard Felder, age 72 entered into rest on Sunday, June 28, 2020 at his residence following an extended battle with Mesothelioma.
The family will receive friends from 5:30-7:30 P.M. Wednesday at Platt's Funeral Home Belair Road.
For full obituary information please visit, www.plattsfuneralhome.com.
Platt's Funeral Home
337 North Belair Road
The Augusta Chronicle - 06/30/2020

Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
