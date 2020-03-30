|
Mr. Richard "Ricky" Flanders
Graniteville,, SC—Mr. Richard "Ricky" Flanders, 58, entered into rest March 30, 2020. Due to the Federal Regulations concerning everyone's health and safety, Private Graveside Services will be held in Pineview Memorial Gardens.
Mr. Flanders was a lifelong resident of the CSRA and retired as an Electrician from Savannah River Site. Mr. Flanders was a member of Clearwater First Baptist Church and served as a deacon. He enjoyed golf, cooking, traveling to the mountains, all types of music and was an avid Georgia Bulldog fan. He loved spending time with his family, especially his four year old granddaughter who lovingly called him "Papa" He was preceded in death by his son, Jeffrey Alan Flanders and his father, W. C. Flanders.
Survivors include his wife of 35 years, Laura B. Flanders, his daughter Nikki F. (Dagan) Holland, Graniteville, SC; a granddaughter, Berkley Noel Holland; his mother, Betty Pierce; a brother Mike (Rhonda) Flanders, North Augusta, SC; a sister, Teresa (Mike) Ekre, North Augusta, SC; a number of nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be made to the , 901 Greene Street, Augusta, GA 30901.
