Richard Ford
1949 - 2020
Richard Ford
Augusta, GA—Richard "Rick" Michael Ford, 71, went to be with the Lord on October 23, 2020. The son of Lester Austin and Archie Mae (Bryant) Ford, he was born April 26, 1949, in Valley Forge, PA. He graduated from Butler High School, Class of 1968. Rick retired from AT&T and was the owner/operator of R.M. Ford Services. He was a trained farrier and enjoyed working with horses in his younger years. Rick loved the Lord and the opportunity to share God's plan of salvation.
Rick is survived by his wife of 18 years, Paula (Morris) Ford; brother, Robert (Bob) Ford and his wife Marie of Milford, OH; his son, Nathan Ford and wife Sarah of Waynesboro; daughter, Dana Ford of Martinez; and stepson, Bo Brock and wife Jennifer of Appling; and five grandchildren, Lauren Ford, Ben Ford, Kayley Brock, Logan Brock, and Wyatt Ford.
A graveside service will be held Wednesday, October 28th at 11AM at Hillcrest Memorial Park in Augusta.
DeLoach-McKerley-Prescott Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 220 East 6th Street, Waynesboro, GA 30830 (706-554-3531)
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
28
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Hillcrest Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
DeLoach-McKerley-Prescott Funeral Home & Cremation Service
220 East Sixth Street
Waynesboro, GA 30830
706-554-3531
