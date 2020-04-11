Home

Richard Glenn Radford Sr.


1965 - 2020
Richard Glenn Radford Sr. Obituary
Richard Glenn Radford, Sr.
Harlem, Georgia—Richard Glenn Radford Sr. February 9, 1965- April 4, 2020
Richard Glenn Radford Sr., 55, passed away at his home in Harlem, Ga on April 4, 2020. Glenn was the son of Brenda H. Radford and the late Glenn Shelton Radford Jr. He had 4 children- Elizabeth Ashley Banks (Patrick), Richard Glenn Radford Jr. (Kayla), Brandon Chase Radford, and Dillon Cole Radford (Sadie) and his granddaughter Hannah Elizabeth Radford. He had a brother Darrell L. Radford (Ruth) and two sisters Ellen Radford Davidson (Toby) and Angela Radford Gurley (Mark). Glenn enjoyed RC flying with his family and friends. Four generations of family were included in their flying club. Glenn was also a pilot. He attended classes at Georgia Tech and was a Master Electrician. Glenn was a lifelong member of Silver Run Baptist Church where he served as an usher. Glenn lived life to the fullest with his children, family, and friends. A memorial service is to be announced.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 04/12/2020


Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 12, 2020
