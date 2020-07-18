Richard Hall Lux
Augusta, GA—Richard Hall Lux passed away peacefully Wednesday morning, 15 July 2020, in Aiken, South Carolina. He was 91. The family will have a private service. Interment will be at Westover Memorial Park.
Richard Lux was born 3 February 1929 in New Orleans, Louisiana, to Turner Saunders Lux, Sr., and Geneva Irene (May) Lux, both now deceased, as is his older brother, Turner Saunders Lux, Jr. Richard graduated in 1951 with a degree in chemistry from Louisiana State University. With his specialty in analytical chemistry, he obtained a position in the laboratory in General Electric's Pittsfield, Massachusetts, facility. It was in Pittsfield, at Morningside Baptist Church where he sang in the choir and taught Sunday School, that he met his future wife, Beverly Ann Hoag, whom he married in 1953. Drafted shortly afterward into the United States Army, Richard served in a technical unit from 1953 to 1955. Following his Army service, the young couple moved first to Louisiana, then Georgia, then Indiana, as Richard worked in various General Electric labs for over 20 years. The family, which included two daughters, returned to Georgia when Richard had the opportunity to set up the chemistry laboratory for the International Safety Academy/Insurance Company of North America. He ultimately retired as Industrial Hygienist with the VA Hospital in Augusta, Georgia.
Retirement gave Richard more time to indulge in his long-time favorite hobby, birdwatching. He was not only a member of the National Audubon Society for over 50 years, he helped found the local clubs in Fort Wayne, Indiana, and Macon, Georgia. He loved to lead nature and birding hikes, and help people learn about the birds in their backyards. In addition to birding and hiking, he enjoyed kayaking in the little Keowee he won at the Boat Show.
Richard Lux is survived by his wife, Beverly Ann Hoag Lux, his daughters Sherron Lux (m. Henry Greek, Houston, Texas) and Carol Lux Barton (m. Danny Barton, Aiken, South Carolina), granddaughters Heather Marie Hughes (m. Jeremy Hughes, North Augusta, South Carolina) and Melissa Renae Smith (m. Will Smith, Graniteville, South Carolina), and five great-grand-daughters, all of whom he was very fond: Amber, Jasmine, Brooke, Audrey, and Lydia. He is loved and missed by many. Thomas L. King Funeral Home and Cremation Service 124 Davis Rd. Martinez, GA 30907 706-863-6747 please sign the online guestbook at www.tlkingfh.com
The Augusta Chronicle - 07/19/2020