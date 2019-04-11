Home

Petty Funeral Home
124 North Trade Street
Landrum, SC 29356
(864)457-3572
Memorial service
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
2:00 PM
Petty Funeral Home
124 North Trade Street
Landrum, SC 29356
Richard Haynsworth Briggs

Richard Haynsworth Briggs Obituary
Richard Haynsworth Briggs, 79, died April 5, 2019 at RoseCrest in Inman, SC after several years of diminishing health. Born in Tryon NC, he was the son of the late Abram Jones and Pauline Blount Briggs.

He was an elder in Landrum Presbyterian Church and a lay preacher. During his youth he was active in scouting, serving as an assistant scoutmaster, and was inducted into the Order of the Arrow. He was a graduate of Newberry High School and attended Newberry College. During his college years, he began his broadcast career at WKDK radio in Newberry, SC.

Mr. Briggs served in the U.S. Air force for four years. He was TV anchorman and news director for WRDW-TV Channel 12 in Augusta GA, and later at WSPA-TV/AM/FM Channel 7 in Spartanburg SC.

He earned his commercial pilot's license through the GI bill. He flew for Morris Newspaper Corporation of Savannah GA, where he also worked as the broadcast acquisition manager.

In 1984, he established Richard Briggs & Associates which specialized in appraisal, brokerage and consulting work for print publications. He also served as an expert witness in media litigation matters.

He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Barbara Wood Briggs, and many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at Petty Funeral Home in Landrum at 2:00pm on Monday, April 15, 2019 with the Rev. Tom Malone officiating. Burial will be in the Landrum Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Mobile Meals, PO Box 461, Spartanburg, SC 29304 or to RoseCrest, 200 Fortress Dr, Inman, SC 29349.

Condolences may be left at www.pettyfuneralhome.com.

Petty Funeral Home & Crematory, Landrum, SC
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 11, 2019
