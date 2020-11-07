1/1
Richard J. Mason Jr.
Richard J. Mason Jr.
Martinez, GA—Mr. Richard James Mason Jr. entered into rest on Wednesday, November 4, 2020. Graveside service will be held on Monday, November 9, 2020 at 12 noon at Hillcrest Memorial Park. Survivors are his wife, Rosie Mason; a son, Dr. Richard James Mason Jr.; sisters-in-law, Gloria Rouse, Betty (Willie) Shepherd, Mildred Cooper, Gwendolyn Elam, Vivian Mason Cobb, and Jeanette Mason and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives. Viewing will be held held on Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m. at the funeral home. Please adhere to social distancing and wearing of masks.
Williams Funeral Home, 2945 Old Tobacco Road, Hephzibah
The Augusta Chronicle - 11/08/2020



MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
8
Viewing
01:00 - 05:00 PM
Williams Funeral Home
NOV
9
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Hillcrest Memorial Park
Williams Funeral Home, Inc - Hephzibah
2945 Old Tobacco Road
Hephzibah, GA 30815
(706) 792-1003
November 7, 2020
Mr Mason may God continue to bless your family. I met you when I attended Laney, you were the best band director that school has every had, I was a Majoertte then played Flute and piccolo during concert season, Thank You for your guidance, may God bless your soul.
Calla Warren
Friend
November 7, 2020
My heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and fellow band members of Mr. Mason.
He will be dearly missed
c/o63
Mary Stallings Clarke
Friend
November 6, 2020
God bless and keep the family of this awesome man. You will be missed Mr Mason.
Hilton Turner Jr
Student
November 6, 2020
I cannot put into words, how much your families presence in my life has been a positive influence. A neighbor, a friend, a care giver, a father figure, and a mentor, simply put he meant the world to me, and I loved him so much, Rest In Peace dad.
Freddie Harmon
Friend
