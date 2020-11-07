Richard J. Mason Jr.
Martinez, GA—Mr. Richard James Mason Jr. entered into rest on Wednesday, November 4, 2020. Graveside service will be held on Monday, November 9, 2020 at 12 noon at Hillcrest Memorial Park. Survivors are his wife, Rosie Mason; a son, Dr. Richard James Mason Jr.; sisters-in-law, Gloria Rouse, Betty (Willie) Shepherd, Mildred Cooper, Gwendolyn Elam, Vivian Mason Cobb, and Jeanette Mason and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives. Viewing will be held held on Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m. at the funeral home. Please adhere to social distancing and wearing of masks. Please sign online guest book at www.wmsfh.net
.
Williams Funeral Home, 2945 Old Tobacco Road, Hephzibah
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 11/08/2020