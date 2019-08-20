Home

Hatcher Funeral Home
3464 Jefferson Davis Hwy
Graniteville, SC 29829
803-593-8778
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Hatcher Funeral Home
3464 Jefferson Davis Hwy
Graniteville, SC 29829
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
2:00 PM
Hatcher Funeral Home
3464 Jefferson Davis Hwy
Graniteville, SC 29829
Richard L. Tuck Obituary
Richard L. Tuck
Aiken, SC—Mr. Richard Ladell Tuck, 63, of Aiken, SC, entered into rest on Sunday, August 18, 2019.
A lifelong resident of Aiken County, SC, he was a Pipefitter. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, cars and "tinkering" with things.
Family members include a daughter, Chasity Michelle Tuck, AZ and siblings and their spouses, Joseph Grady and Hollie Tuck, Aiken, SC and Belinda Jill and Kevin Williams, Conyers, GA and his lifelong companion, the late Jean Daily.
Friends will be greeted by the family beginning at 1 o'clock on Thursday, August 22, 2019, at Hatcher Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 3464 Jefferson Davis Hwy., Graniteville, SC. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 2 o'clock in the chapel.
Visit www.HatcherFuneralHome.com to share memories and leave a message of condolence for the family
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Aug. 21, 2019
